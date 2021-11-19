kamiti terror convicts caught

One of the three terror convicts, Joseph Juma Odhiambo, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after they were caught and brought back to the facility on November 18, 2021.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

How Kamiti fugitives blew their cover

By  Kitavi Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Upon arrival at Malalani in the evening, they had supper at the market without raising any suspicion.
  • The following day, the fugitives appeared at the same market in the evening, where they did some shopping.
  • Residents said the three looked exhausted, unkempt and thirsty. 

Hunger, thirst and loss of direction in a Kitui wilderness forced three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison to blow their cover, the Nation can reveal.

