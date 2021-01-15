How I fell prey to social media cons who promised big money

Experience, they say, is the best teacher, and it is true that we do learn from our mistakes.

Every day, many vulnerable Kenyans are looking for help and favours on social media. They ask strangers for money, jobs, recommendations and even a hand in marriage.

What they tend to forget is that you may end up explaining yourself to the wrong party and end up being conned.

I fell victim to these cons last year and I’m sharing my experience for the benefit of others.

I was swindled by an account with a profile name and photo of the President. At the time, I was chairperson of Never Poor Organisation, a group my classmates and I formed to fight poverty after completing studies at Matili High School in Bungoma County.

The scammers, who introduced themselves as ‘administrators’ of the President’s account, asked about our projects and offered to help. Days later, I received a ‘healthy feedback’ that a cheque of Sh350,000 had been signed to my bank account in support of our organisation. I was excited.

However, I was requested to send Sh2,700 for ‘transaction fee’. Since I could not afford the cash, I tried to explain myself to ‘the clerk’ but she convinced me to borrow at least 2,000, promising to pay the Sh700 balance for us, considering “the great impact your organisation is likely to have on Kenyans”.

Without second thought, I borrowed Sh2,000 as I imagined how I would surprise our members with the big cheque. On sending the transaction fee, I was fooled to wait for 24 hours for the transaction to be completed not knowing that after a day, I won’t be able to reverse the cash! It pained me that after the wait, my bank account was still zero.

What you need to know is that most of the accounts on social media in the name of prominent people are fake. To avoid falling prey to their con games, check if the account is verified by Facebook, Twitter or Instagram — look for a blue tick on the right-hand-side of the account name. Above all, exercise caution and avoid sharing your personal information with strangers.

