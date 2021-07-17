Stephen Vicker Mangira
Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

How herbalist ‘prophet’ beat money laundering charges

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mangira moved to the High Court barely a month after a Shanzu court acquitted him of 12 criminal offences.
  • Mr Mangira testified in the criminal case that he is a registered herbalist and he made his money through the work.

Herbalist Stephen Vicker Mangira has taken his fight with the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to the High Court, after beating accusations of money laundering, drug trafficking and terrorism financing. 

