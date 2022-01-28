Isaac Juma

Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. His killing has been linked to a family feud over ownership of a parcel of land.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma met his death

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

On Wednesday January 26 night, colourful Harambee Stars fan Isaac Juma had gone to bed with the rest of his family in Bukaya village, Mumias West Sub-county, after the day’s activities.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.