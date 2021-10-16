News

How gullible motorists are losing cash to con mechanics in Machakos town

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The cons are believed to work in cahoots with selected dealers in motor vehicle spares.
  • An unknown number of motorists, especially women, have fallen prey to the conmen.

Catcalling is widely associated with sexual harassment but in Machakos town, it is a tool in a bag of tricks used by a gang of con mechanics.

