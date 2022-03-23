How goat slaughtering ceremony saved murder suspect from hangman

A goat slaughtering ceremony that coincided with the murder of an elderly woman accused of witchcraft has saved a murder suspect from the hangman.

Nyundo Mwamuye had been staring at a long jail terms after he was implicated in the gruesome murder of Sidi Gowe Iha, who was killed over witchcraft.

His trial for the murder began in 2018, when he was arrested after his clothes were found with bloodstains that the state viewed as evidence implicating him in the killing.

But his trial took a new twist after it emerged that Mwamuye was among those who participated in the slaughtering of six goats and two cows on the night the woman was killed.

The ceremony was conducted on September 8, 2018, to commemorate the death of his late uncle.

Evidence tabled in court showed that the suspect and his colleagues slaughtered the animals for the better part of the fateful night.

After they were done, they turned to alcohol and danced to Giriama songs as they waited for the meals to be prepared.

While dancing, they received the news of the killing of the woman, whose homestead was a stone's throw away from his uncle’s homestead.

An informant who had brought them the news of the woman’s killing then discovered that Mwamuye’s clothes had blood stains when she stretched her hand to greet him.

In her testimony, the woman, who became a prosecution witness, told the court that she became suspicious of the blood on the suspect’s clothes.

She testified that Mwamuye borrowed a shirt from her husband to wear so that he could go to the deceased woman’s home after receiving the news about her death.

“But when he was given the shirt to wear, he did not go to the funeral. I kept his bloodstained shirt in a bucket until the following day when his mother collected it,” she said.

The witness, while denying ever seeing the suspect at the site where goats were being slaughtered, said she did not know if he was one of those who were slaughtering the animals.

Area Assistant Chief Sammy Baya, who notified the police of the killing, implicated Mwamuye because he had been seen wearing a bloodstained shirt, which he changed after receiving the news of the woman’s death.

The witness also told the court that the deceased woman was suspected to have been a witch and that it was claimed that she had bewitched a child who had died in the village.

“There was an opening on the roof of the deceased person’s house which would have been used to gain entry,” the witness said.

Inspector Ibrahim Bonaya, who investigated the matter, said he arrested the suspect because he had been seen wearing a shirt with bloodstains on the morning in question.

The officer said the suspect gave conflicting reports about the source of the bloodstains on his shirt.

“The accused alleged that the bloodstains came from an animal that he had slaughtered that morning and at the same time that his nose had bled,” Mr Bonaya said.

He said he brought a charge against the accused because he did not deny that the bloodstained shirt was his and he did not explain the source of the blood. He was arrested alongside eight others, who were later released.

The officer said the suspects accessed the victim’s house through a hole in the wall.

In his defense, Mwamuye denied committing the offense. He explained that he was among those who were slaughtering the animals.

“I took alcohol during the night. I fell on the ground where the animals had been slaughtered and that is where my shirt got bloodstains,” he said, adding that he neither knew the deceased woman nor entered her house on the material night as he was totally drunk.

He argued that there was no DNA analysis produced in court confirming the bloodstains on his shirt matched that of the deceased woman.

Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Ong’injo agreed with Mwamuye that in the absence of a DNA analysis, it was difficult to ascertain whether the bloodstains on his shirt were from the murdered woman or from the goats that they had slaughtered the same night.

The judge also noted that this was the only evidence that could have connected the accused person to the offense as he had denied killing the woman.

“Lack of evidence connecting the bloodstains on his shirt to the deceased makes this court find that the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond all reasonable doubt. The accused person is found not guilty and is acquitted accordingly,” the judge ruled.