Covid jab
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How getting Covid-19 vaccine saved my baby

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

In December last year, *Anita Nekesa had a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant. Unbeknownst to her, she had contracted Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.