How forensic analysis of mobile phones saved 3 terror suspects

The forensic examination of mobile phones recovered from three terror suspects saved them from prosecution on terror-related charges.

The report resulted in the acquittal of Mr Osman Mohamed Hassan, Mr Hussein Ibrahim Hassan, and Mr Mohammed Ibrahim Hassan, who were accused of terrorism last year.

The results of the forensic examination of the mobile phones, which were shared with the court, showed that the three suspects were not linked to any terror-related activitists, as previously thought.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated in a court document that it had reviewed the report and various documents related to the case, and determined that no additional evidence was available to prove that the three had obtained their registration fraudulently.

"Accordingly, we find that there is insufficient evidence to continue with the prosecution of this matter. We hereby review our decision to charge and direct that the matter be withdrawn until or unless conclusive evidence is made available," prosecution counsel Nyawinda Oyugi said in a letter to the court.

Following this new development, Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora acquitted the three suspects, who had allegedly communicated with operatives dispatched by Al-Shabaab militants to carry out a terror attack in Kenya the previous year.

"The matter is hereby withdrawn under Section 87(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code," said the magistrate. The magistrate also directed that the suspects be refunded their bond of Sh500,000 that they had deposited in court.

Through their advocate Chacha Mwita, the suspects did not object to the prosecution dropping the charges against them, but lamented that the state had damaged their reputations.

"We do not oppose the state's application to withdraw the charges. However, the arresting agencies have harmed the reputation and image of my innocent clients," said the advocate.

Mr Mwita observed that the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit ought to conduct a thorough investigations before arresting and labeling anyone a terrorist.

He said that Mr Osman was a well-known Kisauni businessman whose late father was a senior teacher in Mombasa, but the anti-terrorism police falsely claimed, in their affidavit, that he was from Somalia and linked him to the Al-Shabaab terror group.

The state had charged the suspects under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, alleging they conspired to carry out a terrorist act in the country. The state had alleged that they committed the offense on April 13, 2022, in the Barsheba area of Kisauni sub-county, Mombasa County.

The three suspects denied committing the offense when they first appeared in court the previous year.

When they were arrested at that time, the ATPU informed the court that the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab militants had dispatched seven operatives to carry out a terror attack in Kenya during the Easter holidays and the Holy month of Ramadhan.

The court was informed that an intelligence report indicated that the country, especially the Coast, was at high risk of a terrorist attack following the deployment of the militants. The attack was being coordinated by the seven Al-Shabaab operatives who had sneaked into the country through the porous Kenyan borders.

“Intelligence reports reveal there is an imminent threat of attacks, which was planned by the seven militants dispatched from Somalia within the Coast region after the Easter holiday,” a police officer stated in an affidavit filed in court the previous year.

The court had been told that the revelation of the imminent terror was uncovered following the arrest of the now-free people by the ATPU officers. It was claimed that the three had been in constant communication with the operatives who had been dispatched from Somalia.

The court also heard that on April 18, Mr Hussein was found smuggling a cell phone into a Makupa police cell, and that the investigation team wanted to establish the source of the gadget. Four mobile phones were allegedly recovered from the three and analysed.