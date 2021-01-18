How families can overcome ‘deadly’ stresses and strains

Ella Kemunto finds it harder to connect emotionally with her husband these days.

He has been jobless for six months now, after he was laid off mid last year. He spends most of the time on his laptop.

“We were better off when he was working in Eldoret. We only saw each other once every month,” the mother of one laments. “These days we quarrel nearly every day.”

Kemunto’s story mirrors that of thousands of couples in Kenya who find themselves in unfamiliar waters, thanks to Covid-19 which has triggered a change in family dynamics.

But even as the family institution in Kenya faces multiple threats, experts are in consensus that there’s hope through acceptance, dialogue, adjustment and support.

Counselling psychologist Sheila Wachira says that accepting the current situation as the “new normal” is a step in the right direction that will help families to cope with the prevailing internal and external shocks.

To adequately deal with financial stress, Wachira says, it is important for families to accept that their financial position has changed.

“Be willing to make the necessary adjustments in your lifestyle. Move to a cheaper house in a different estate if you have to. Transfer your children to a more affordable school.”

Commitment

To do this, she notes that open discussions are necessary.

“Make sure you involve all your beneficiaries, including your children. Make them understand why you have to make the adjustments.”

To address the disconnect between children and their parents, youth counsellor Lydia Ngwiri points out that it is important to create a bond with children when they are younger.

“Raising a child isn’t just about providing for them. It’s also not easy and requires a lot of commitment,” she says.

“The same way you sacrifice to provide for them is the same way you should sacrifice to build a connection with them. It’s a journey you must walk with them.”

Hasn’t the time families spent together during lockdown helped to fortify bonds? Hardly, Ngwiri says, arguing that families suddenly realised they were strangers.

It is in an attempt to correct the failures that conflict has been triggered. “Children are stressed because they aren’t used to spending so much time with their parents. Parents are also stressed because of the financial pressures,” she says, noting that that has created tension in most households.

Ngwiri though says there’s hope for Kenyan families. “You need to be aware of what went wrong and commit to correct these wrongs.”

Wachira agrees. “Family unions must acknowledge their difficulties to allow other stakeholders such as counsellors, family members, their religious groups and social support systems to help them.”

Noting that there has been a spike in the number of people seeking counselling services, Ngwiri underscores the need to actively engage children in the healing journey.

“Even as you expect your children to change certain attitudes, as a parent you must also be ready to change your behaviour towards them,” she says.

Ngwiri adds: “Try to connect with your children when they are younger. Be present as your child grows up.”

The professionals are in consensus that counselling and therapy intervention will go a long way to build resilience within families. For those with trauma and mental health issues, Wachira recommends more specialised counselling services.

But after job losses and pay cuts, most Kenyan families’ state of economy is in dire straits. Many families can’t afford to pay fees for counselling services. Is there hope for them?

Create awareness

“We have many counsellors in the country who can use schools, church and the media as agents of change. We need these institutions to create awareness on the need to take family back to its course,” she says, noting that it’s more convenient and cheaper to organise counselling services for large groups.

According to Wachira, the government has a responsibility to facilitate free counselling services to families that can’t afford them.

On dealing with conflict, she insists that it is necessary to apply coping skills by having open communication, learning to manage anger and avoiding holding on to grudges. She adds that families can’t continue to bottle up emotions.

Instead, couples and their children must talk openly about their concerns to move forward. “Try to manage your stress through exercise and building a routine from an activity you enjoy but one that’s easy to follow,” she advises.

Wachira feels that this period we are in calls for tough choices, including sale of family assets to lessen the economic hit if need be, even if it means losing one’s social status.

“You could also venture into alternative income generating activities. See how you can use your talent to generate additional income. While at it, build new relationships,” she adds, noting that more than ever before, a strong support system is important.



