How elites abused British funds to settle landless

By  Levin Opiyo

  • The influential individuals in question had used Mangu Farming Cooperative Society, which according to the Kenyan Gazette of September 13 1974 had been deregistered in 1972.

  • One British official would later write to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on October 1, 1975 ,

On February 3, 1975, following concerns over farms purchased using British aid money finding their way into the private possession of prominent Kenyans, UK’s Ministry of Overseas Development in a letter signed by Mr Martin Lynch, instructed the High Commissioner in Nairobi Sir Anthony Duff: “ We would be grateful if you would keep an eye on this. As the Land Transfer Programme for settlement is entirely funded by grant now, we are bound to take a serious view of this development.”

