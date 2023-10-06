El Nino swept away my multimillion-shilling beach hotel, Migori woman laments

Nancy Auma: I lost my beach hotel near Lake Victoria to 1997 El Nino

In 1970, a single German father of one visited Matoso Beach in Migori County and not only fell in love with the area but also found a beloved 'friend' in one Nancy Auma to entrust.

The man, who was in his seventies at the time and whom Ms Auma declined to name, settled in the area, and bought prime land on the shores of Lake Victoria, where he built the Victoria Sea Lodge, a hotel that locals say was once the talk of the town.

Multi-million shilling beach hotel

“In 1993, after buying more land he set up a multimillion-shilling beach hotel along Matoso beach.

Three years later, he died of health complications.

“Before his demise, my dear friend transferred all his properties to me, including the beach hotel, which I managed since its inception,” Ms Auma reveals.

“He left to go back to Germany when he was 80 and ailing, but before doing so he took my hand and moved around with me in many offices transferring all his property [to me], including Victoria Sea Lodge.”

The German's daughter, Louisa, was a few years older than Ms Auma at the time and was battling breast cancer, so he felt it would be pointless to leave her anything; considering her health challenges.

Breast cancer

“Louisa was born in 1958, while I was born in 1965. She died of breast cancer in the year 2000.”

Ms Auma tells the Nation that unfortunately she never saw the fruits of her labour, as the 1997 El Niño brought nothing but misfortune due to rising water levels as a result of the climate crisis in the area.

“Victoria Sea Lodge had encountered challenges in becoming a profitable business. Besides, the 1978 El Niño had started swallowing up the land my German friend had acquired,” she says.

The 1997 and 2021 El Niños made the situation worse because this time more land, where vegetables, bananas were grown and dairy cattle kept, was washed away by the floods.

Then the lake swallowed up more of the land, she recalls as she shows the visiting Nation team how part of the beach hotel was swallowed up by the lake's waters, including its sewage system.

Part of Ms Auma's land that rising water level has encroached and is now totally submerged. Photo credit: Leon Lidigu | Nation Media Group

El Nino makes me sick

“The mention of El Niño makes me sick while at the same time sending chills down my spine because for years I have been unable to recover what I lost. My beach hotel is now seen as some sort of condemned building and barely attracts any tourists apart from me spending heavily trying to rebuild,” she says, reacting to the fact that the meteorological department is predicting another El Nino season this year, while the painful memories are still very fresh makes her sick.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a warming climate can cause seawater to expand and ice on land to melt, both of which can cause sea levels to rise.

“Sea level can rise by two different mechanisms with respect to climate change. First, as the oceans warm due to an increasing global temperature, seawater expands—taking up more space in the ocean basin and causing a rise in water level. The second mechanism is the melting of ice over land, which then adds water to the ocean,” NOAA explains.

Residents of Ombeyi Village in Ahero are on the move to safer grounds after their houses were flooded by the heavy El Nino rains on 17th November 2015. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In an interview with the Nation, Hannah Kimani, the assistant director for sub-seasonal to seasonal forecasting at the Kenya Meteorological Department in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, explained that El Niño is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

“El Niño usually leads to enhanced rainfall during the October to December short rain season and besides El Niño, the above average rainfall we are expecting this year will also be driven by the Indian Ocean dipole,” the seasonal forecaster explained.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) describes a natural climate cycle caused by persistent changes in the difference between sea surface temperatures in the tropical western and eastern Indian Ocean, adjacent to the East African coast and south of Indonesia.

Heavy rainfall

This means that when the IOD and El Niño come together, we get exceptionally heavy rainfall.

“A positive IOD and El Niño is what will fuel above-average October to December rainfall. We have also observed that currently, the Oceanic Nino Index (ONI) is at 1.1 as compared to 1.6 [at this time] in 1997.”

According to Ms Hannah, their models are predicting a strong El Niño, but the levels may not reach those of 1997 because in 1997 we recorded an ONI of 2.4, which was very high at the time El Niño appeared.

The Met Office predicts that in 2023 the ONI will be 2.0, as predicted by the models, because there is no one year that behaves exactly like another.

Good Samaritans help push a vehicle that was left by the owner in South C after roads were flooded following a heavy downpour on May 12, 2015. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Also Read: Governors want fund established for El Nino health challenges

“ONI is a measure of the departure from normal sea surface temperature in the east-central Pacific Ocean and is the standard means by which each El Niño episode is determined, gauged, and forecast, “she said.

Sea level is measured primarily by tide stations and satellite laser altimeters. Tide stations around the globe tell us what is happening locally - the height of water measured along the coast relative to a given point on land.

Satellite measurements provide the average height of the entire ocean, and together these tools tell us how sea levels are changing over time.

Ms Auma says she is currently looking for resources to renovate the beach property so that it can withstand the El Niño season.

“We have started laying heavy stones around so that this place is not swept away by floods, there is not much more I can do. I am also planning to build reinforcements around the building to ensure that the building does not collapse,” she says.