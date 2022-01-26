Mystery surrounds death of former LinkedIn employee in Nairobi

At 5.17pm last Friday, the security manager at Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Nairobi made a call to Kileleshwa Police station informing them about the sudden death of a guest.

He had found her lying unconscious in her room, which had been locked from inside. He told police that the guest was confirmed dead by paramedics from St John’s Ambulance, who had responded to their call.

The guest was later identified as Ms Thogori Chege Karago, the former Senior Software Engineer and Product Manager at LinkedIn.

“Preliminary investigations on the food at her table shows that she was diabetic. There were no physical injuries on her body,” a police report on the incident states.

The body was then moved to MP Shah Hospital mortuary.

Highly sought-after

A website created to celebrate and share goodwill messages following her demise says she loved to build products that impact positively on people’s lives, especially in developing countries.

On her LinkedIn profile, the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology graduate described herself as a highly sought-after start-up advisor and product manager. She was sitting on the advisory board of six start-ups.

At LinkedIn, she was responsible for the growth of the platform in Africa and led the monetisation team on subscriptions.

At the time of her death, she was running Speakeasy, a content platform aimed at amplifying the voice of women and children while monetising their engagement.

She was also the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Pink Coconuts, an LGBTQIA travel platform that guides members on favourable travel destinations across the world.

Death of BBC employee

“We believe that LGBTQ people should be able to travel everywhere and anywhere with comfort and ease. We believe that travel should be good for self, good for the community and good for the environment,” the website stated.

About two months ago, the body of BBC staff Kate Mitchelle was found lying in her hotel room in the same hotel. Her door on the eighth floor had been locked from inside when detectives arrived at the scene.

The body of Henry Tamati Mauti, her fixer and the man she was last seen with at the hotel, was on the ground outside the hotel. Preliminary investigations suggested he had jumped from the eighth floor. The family declined to share the post-mortem report.

Mitchelle had just returned to the country from Addis Ababa, where she worked at the BBC Media Action’s office.