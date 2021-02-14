Yagnesh Devani
File | Nation Media Group 

News

Prime

How Devani slipped away from two EACC officials at Heathrow

By  Nyambega Gisesa

What you need to know:

  • The State accuses the businessman of stealing Sh7.6 billion from the public.
  • An order was given by a judge stopping the extradition just as the plane was about to fly out of Britain.

Saturday, January 16, 2021. Two Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials, Julius Muraya and Mark Ndiema, sit at Heathrow Airport in London, UK. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Kituyi: Why I want to be your president

  2. Female cut: State leaving nothing to chance

  3. Myanmar junta warns public not to hide activists

  4. UhuRuto: End of civility

  5. Most Kenyan men not using condoms well or consistently

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.