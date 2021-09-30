How Covid-19 visited our home and marred my holiday

Students going home

Students going home after closing school.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Christine Jane

On March 19, 2021, my dad picked me up from school. Evening came and I began to experience a headache. For the next three days, I was extremely fatigued, with muscle aches.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.