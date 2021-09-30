How Covid-19 visited our home and marred my holiday

On March 19, 2021, my dad picked me up from school. Evening came and I began to experience a headache. For the next three days, I was extremely fatigued, with muscle aches.

Those were some of the longest days of my life. I had to wear my mask at home and that Sunday, I couldn’t go to church — something I was very much looking forward to.

At this point we were not sure what I had. We still didn’t find out; the doctor advised it was not necessary. Later, my dad had similar symptoms and since he had been to the Coast a few days back, he decided to get tested for Covid-19. The results came back positive after 24 hours of pure tension. We weren’t sure where he’d got it from.

The virus was new in our home so we were a bit confused. Dad isolated himself in the bedroom, which forced my mum to sleep in my room. All his meals were served there and one wouldn’t enter the room without a mask.

Crazy

It was crazy to say the least. My little brother, who plays with our dad, found it strange and began acting up.

After a while, my mum begun to experience similar symptoms and turned out positive.

This forced my big brother and me to take full charge of the house— including dealing with our small brother whose tantrums had worsened.

I remember I went grocery shopping on my own, then my dad came to pick up the goods but I had to walk home because we couldn’t be in the same car, breathing the same air.

Steaming and drinking the famous “dawa” became a norm.

After two weeks, my father turned negative. What a relief! My mother, still on the journey to recovery, continued isolating.

Holiday was a time to bond as a family and Covid had rudely interrupted. My holiday was pretty much summarised by caring for my Covid-infected parents.

I remember asking to go out with my friends and I was told I couldn’t leave the house. I was sad. My dad, who’s never for a second been paranoid, had his guard up because he did not want a recurrence.

I went back to school and later learned my mum had turned negative. We were all much fulfilled.





Christine, 17, is a Form 3 student.