How corruption scourge is eating into poor nations’ economies

Corruption that leads to illicit financial flows could be costing developing countries at least $1.26 trillion per year, data from the Africa Growth Initiative shows.

And this kind of loss may be weakening economies further especially with the impact of Covid-19.

The Africa Growth Initiative studies economic and development policy solutions in Africa. Data shows that sub-Saharan Africa received nearly $2 trillion in direct foreign investment and official development assistance between 1980 and 2018, but lost over $1 trillion to illicit financial flows at the expense of the poor.

At a virtual Commonwealth Regional Conference for Anti-Corruption Agencies, Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the huge amount being lost was denying citizens their right to quality lives and widening the wealth gap between elites and the poor.

“This is enough money to lift above the poverty threshold the 1.4 billion people who get by on less than a dollar a day and to keep them there for at least six years,” she said.

Corruption costs the global health sector $500 billion every year, equal to the money needed for worldwide universal health coverage, Transparency International says.

“Every $100 million lost to corruption could fund full immunisations for four million children or provide water connections for some 250,000 households,” Ms Scotland noted.

Eliminating the annual cost of corruption to the global healthcare sector would be enough to pay for 10 million of critical pieces of equipment such as ventilators, she said.

This year’s conference theme is “Assessing Asset Recovery Efforts and Return in Africa”. As a tool to solidify the domestic resource base in Africa, countries are encouraged to repatriate money smuggled out.

With only nine years left in the race to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, countries have an opportunity to assess what progress has been made in Africa on SDG 16.

SDG 16 seeks to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, promote access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.

“By sharing knowledge of what has worked, and understanding better what has not, we encourage each other to move in positive directions,” Ms Scotland said.

She called for vaccine equity, noting that a majority of poor countries are lagging behind in their Covid-19 vaccination programmes, with most of their populations having received the first doses.

The situation is, however, different for low-income countries, which have vaccinated fewer than one percent with the first dose of the vaccine.

“The rapid spread of new variants is a further wake-up call for us all, and we must help ensure vaccines are available in countries currently under pressure,” she said.

“We must ensure that vaccines are available for vulnerable people throughout Africa and in all developing countries of the world."