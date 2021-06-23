How corruption scourge is eating into poor nations’ economies

corruption

For theft of public resources to succeed, there needs to be a system in place that makes it possible.

Photo credit: File

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

Corruption that leads to illicit financial flows could be costing developing countries at least $1.26 trillion per year, data from the Africa Growth Initiative shows.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why AG Kihara wants Kanjama barred from BBI cases

  2. Kenyan in Canada charged after toddler's death

  3. MPs want committee room named after Midiwo

  4. How corruption scourge is eating into poor nations’ economies

  5. Why Cameroon hopes AfDB loan could be ticket to peace

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.