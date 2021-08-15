Lolldaiga Hills
How 110 years of colonial mischief left behind a troubled land in Laikipia

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • The government has been using security forces to resolve the conflict.
  • A look at history might offer insights to guide the administration’s peace efforts.

Of late, Laikipia has been in the news in what, on the face of it, looks like a feud between pastoralists and sedentary farmers. But 110 years after the Maasai were forced to abandon their grazing lands, and a colonial judge justified the Maasai agreement as a “treaty” between two nations, Laikipia has become a battle-field, especially, during the dry season.

