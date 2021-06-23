How civil servant bought Sh279m houses in days

Kileleshwa

Kileleshwa Estate in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: File | Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Muthui bought 11 apartments in Kileleshwa for Sh264 million in cash between July and September 24, 2019.

A deputy director at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) bought the bulk of 35 apartments in the four months to September 2019 when Kenya withdrew the old Sh1,000 banknote to tackle illicit financial flows.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why AG Kihara wants Kanjama barred from BBI cases

  2. Kenyan in Canada charged after toddler's death

  3. MPs want committee room named after Midiwo

  4. How corruption scourge is eating into poor nations’ economies

  5. Why Cameroon hopes AfDB loan could be ticket to peace

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.