American GHB Hospital
Leon Lidigu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

How brokers are fleecing Kenyans seeking treatment in India

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

As more Kenyans flock to India for medical services, a well-established network of brokers is making a killing by linking families of patients to hospitals in the Asian country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.