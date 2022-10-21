How American was forced to flee Kenya after losing Sh1.8m, business to police ring

A foreigner who had invested in Nairobi but ended up being assaulted and defrauded of Sh1.8 million before he fled Kenya is now seeking justice.

It all started on July 19, 2017, when Mr Mohamed Ali, an American, sent Sh1.8 million to a wife of an intelligence officer based in Nairobi.

The money was meant for the purchase of Fusion Shisha in Pangani.

Following repeated complaints from locals, the shisha place was finally closed down by the anti-drug abuse agency Nacada.

Mr Ali also purchased a matatu that used to operate between the Nairobi city centre and Eastleigh.

According to Mr Ali, an officer with the Pangani Police Station (identity masked for legal reasons) used to ask for protection fees, which Mr Ali would part with almost weekly.

Incidentally, the officer has been in the news before for all the wrong reasons.

“At some point, they demanded that I pay more money if at all I wanted to go on with the business. My matatu was also [prone to] being impounded frequently to an extent that I decided to park it,” he told the Nation.

Beginning of troubles

He refused to go on making payments to the rogue officer and that is when his predicament started.

The Nation is in possession of M-Pesa transactions that Mr Ali made to the officer before they fell out.

Mr Ali said that after he and the officer went their different ways, he mulled closing down the shisha business. This happened in January 2018.

“It had become the norm for police officers to storm the premises and make arrests and I had to pay for them to be released,” he said.

Immediately after losing the business, Mr Ali was shocked to see it return to operation, with someone else running it.

That is when he moved to court, which ruled that the items that were at the business be returned to him because they belonged to him.

“That the equipment taken from the applicants herein shall forthwith be returned to them by the police based at Pangani Police Station and any loss or damage caused to the said equipment, the respective police officers shall be personally liable to compensate the applicants for such loss or damage,” Justice Rose Aburili ruled.

The ruling was made on February 12, 2018, and the full judgment was released on March 21 of the same year and directed to the Pangani station commander.

Mr Ali alleges that on February 24, 2019, a group of men, including the said officer, allegedly abducted him at 2 am as he was alighting from a taxi.

Broken leg

“I had just alighted from the cab at Ushirika and was heading to my house when a police motor vehicle pulled up, then (the officer) and his associates got out. They attacked me and broke my left leg. They threatened to kill me if I would not stop making complaints about them,” he said.

After the attack, Mr Ali sought medical attention at Al-Amin Hospital.

An X-ray on his ankle showed “evidence suggestive of Weber-B fracture of the tibia”.

This was also recorded in a medical report filed on a P3 form (for reporting assault) that is in our possession.

A formal complaint to the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) was given the number IPOA/CMU/2019.

Mr Ali also shared evidence of the attack allegedly perpetrated by the officer and his associates.

Ipoa chairperson Ann Makori told the Nation that investigations were almost complete and several officers at the Pangani Police Station had been questioned.

“Following an enquiry, the authority has summoned a few police officers in finalisation of statement taking,” Ms Makori said, adding that the agency will make its recommendations when this process is completed.

On Monday, October 17, the Nation contacted police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, asking him to clarify whether the man was still a police officer and what his current police number was. But Mr Shioso did not respond.