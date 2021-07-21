John Kimama
Pool

News

Prime

Lost ID ruined his marriage and health

logo (8)

By  Daniel Ogetta  &  Mercy Simiyu

On the evening of June 16, 2017, businessman John Kimama was glued to the TV screen when news of a man on the run for stealing petroleum from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) was broadcast on NTV.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.