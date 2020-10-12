How 8-4-4 almost suffocated my creative writing abilities

I have always been a creative writer, able to paint my world in words, but this God-given talent was almost killed in school and I will tell you how.

In 2018 in high school, I was in a creative writing class. The teacher narrated a story about rain. What was shocking is that she forbade us from saying “it rained in Bahati” and instead insisted that we say “it poured in Bahati”.

Her explanation was that poured sounded ‘chic’. There was also no room for any other description of rain. The kind of assertiveness she was using to pitch ‘poured’ over ‘rained’ just confirmed to me that there was a way the system expected me to write.

‘Sheer bravado’

As time went by, my enthusiasm for creative writing waned because I was boxed in — I could not express myself. In class, the teacher brought an old composition written by a former student who scored 18 over 20.

I paid attention as the teacher read it, noticing how she wrote words down like ‘sheer bravado’. She read another composition, which, unsurprisingly, sounded like the first one. I knew how I was going to pass the course: I was going to write how they wished us to, not how we wanted to.

It was called creative writing which awarded us 18 over 20 when we wrote their way but a bitter 12 over 20 when we wrote our way.

Around 2014, I had already established that writing was not about sprinkling jargon here and there. I used to insert words like, ‘gargantuan sun’ anywhere if I could get the chance, and even fashion a story based on the vocabulary I had for it.

Grammatical muscle

I had taught myself that writing was not a place one flexed their vocabulary and grammatical muscle, but an intimate session where art, in form of words, spewed gracefully out of the heart and onto the page.

I learnt that the simpler the story, the more complex it was.

Then here was the system, moulding me to its form. I had no choice if I was to pass. During the exams, I wrote my story how I knew they wanted me to.

When the results came back, I was among the tops scorers with 16 out of 20. My classmates were happy for me, but I was not. That writing was not me, not my soul.

