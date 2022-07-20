Househelp who stole Sh4 million from Treasury CAS arrested at witchdoctors shrine

Detectives have arrested the househelp of Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Ributhi Gaichuihe who took off with Sh4 million from her employer's house in Karen three weeks ago.

The suspect identified as Miriam Mwelu, who was accompanied by her partner Timothy Akoi, were found at a renowned witch doctor’s house in Gachie, Kiambu county, where Mwelu had gone to 'seek protection', Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

DCI said that the suspect later led the detectives to her parents home in Ithanga, Murang’a county, where Sh1.57million was recovered.

"Also recovered was the jewelry stolen from the woman’s employer," it added.

Last month, apolice report filed at Hardy police post in Lang’ata, Nairobi indicated that Ms Mwelu Muinde, 45, made away with Sh4 million and jewelry worth Sh500,000.

The matter was reported to the police by Ms Charity Waithira Mungai, Ributhi’s wife.

The robbery incident is said to have happened at their house located on Lamwia Road in Karen.

“She left for work at around 7am together with her children, leaving behind her maid a female aged 45 years in the house,” the report reads in part.

She returned from work at around 3pm only to find Ms Muinde missing.

Ms Waithira decided to check and ransack the house only to realise her jewelry worth Sh500,000 and Sh4 million cash was missing.

“The maid who is highly suspected to have stolen the items was last captured by Safaricom mobile signal at Rongai in Kajiado County where it was switched off at 10am.

The scene was visited by officers attached to the Kenya Police Service and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The officers established that there was no sign of break in at the scene of crime.