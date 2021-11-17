Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

House goes after Judiciary’s Sh72m over voter listing

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

A parliamentary committee now wants Sh72 million slashed from the Judiciary budget to finance the expenses incurred by the electoral commission during the three days of extended voter registration following a court order.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.