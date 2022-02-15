Hours after welcome, Jubilee rejects Anne Ngirita

Ms. Anne Ngirita at the Jubilee Party Nakuru branch office in Milimani on February 15, 2022. She is among aspirants who joined Jubilee Party and will be vying for the seat of Nakuru Woman Representative.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen I Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Jubilee Party has rejected Anne Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita who had expressed interest in riding on the party to vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat.

