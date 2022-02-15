Hours after welcome, Jubilee rejects Anne Ngirita

The Jubilee Party has rejected Anne Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita who had expressed interest in riding on the party to vie for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat.

NYS scam suspect Ngirita joins Jubilee, eyes Woman Rep seat

In a swift reaction to media reports of Ms Ngirita joining the party, Jubilee said the National Youth Service (NYS) scam suspect must seek clearance from several state agencies before she is allowed to become a party member.

Mr Peter Cheruiyot, a senior director at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi, issued a statement rescinding Ms Ngirita’s admission. He cited a decision by the top brass directing that Ms Ngirita be cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) among others.

Ms. Anne Ngirita at the Jubilee Party Nakuru branch office in Milimani on February 15, 2022. She is among aspirants who joined Jubilee Party and will be vying for the seat of Nakuru Woman Representative. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen I Nation Media Group

"Earlier on we received Ms Ngirita to the Jubilee Party, but as an outfit that believes in zero tolerance to corruption, we demand that she first be cleared by relevant agencies before she uses the party as her political vehicle in the August 9 polls," said Mr Cheruyoit.

Sources told the Nation that 'senior party officials' called Mr Cheruyoit asking him to review the decision to welcome her to the ruling party.

Ms Ngirita, 32, who was among UDA defectors received by Jubilee in Nakuru, said she was hopeful that she would unseat Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule come August.

The controversial businesswoman was among more than 20 aspirants who defected from other parties including Amani National Congress Party (ANC) and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Union (UDA ) to join the Jubilee Party.

Ms Ngirita was received by Nakuru Jubilee Party chairman James Karimi and Peter Cheruiyot - a senior director at the Jubilee Party headquarters.

“I am the right person to succeed Nakuru Woman representative Liza Chelule. I and my growing army of youthful people are the present and future of this country,” she declared.

“I have chosen the Jubilee Party which is in a partnership with Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga, both which are affiliated to Azimio La Umoja movement,” Ms Ngirita said.

While defecting, Ms Ngirita said her earlier decision to join UDA was due to peer pressure, and that she had decided to settle on Jubilee.

“Yes I was in UDA but I exited the party last week and now I want l want to join the party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga,” she said.

A poster of her campaign for the Nakuru Woman Representative seat surfaced last week and has been widely shared on social media. She, however, immediately termed it as fake.

Florah Rono, Ms Eunice Lelei, Ms Rehema Njeri, Ms Sally Gachia and Ms Saida Musa have also declared their interest in the Nakuru Woman Representative seat.

During the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal phase II, at least Sh10 billion was lost. The amount was lost just a year after another Sh791 million was lost.