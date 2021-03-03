Runda
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Hotel Runda: When residents stood up against city business magnate

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A shrewd tycoon with a Midas touch, Jibril turned almost everything he touched into gold.
  • He stunned Nairobi’s super rich with hotel construction plans in the pristine neighbourhood.
  • Empty five-acre parcel of land surrounded by a concrete wall serves as the only reminder of his lofty dreams.

If Esmael Mohamed Jibril had had his way, a grand five-star hotel would be standing adjacent to the Bangladesh High Commission and the Romanian Embassy in the upmarket suburb of Runda in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. At least 13 dead after SUV, truck collide in California

  2. PRIME Tycoon dies with his Sh1bn Runda hotel dream

  3. Tigrayans recount massacre by Eritrean troops

  4. Ethiopia urges US 'not to meddle' in its internal affairs

  5. 11 killed in South Sudan plane crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.