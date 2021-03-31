Steel company Devki gives free oxygen to hospitals

Oxygen cylinders

A hospital van collects oxygen cylinders from a Devki factory. The steel manufacturer is giving free oxygen to private and public hospitals countrywide who are in need of it as Kenya grapples with an upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

Private and public hospitals countrywide have started collecting oxygen from steel manufacturer Devki after the company announced it would give it for free.

