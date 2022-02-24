Hospital shut after NTV exposé uncovers sexual harassment claims

The Ministry of Health has ordered the closure of a private hospital in Laikipia County over claims of sexual harassment of patients.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) revoked the operating license of Sapili Maternity and Nursing Home pending investigations.

"After a careful consideration of the matter and the nature of allegations and the need to protect the public, the council hereby revokes the operating licence (No 55590) of Sapili Maternity and Nursing Home pending the hearing and determination of the matter,” KMPDC chief executive Daniel Yumbya said in a letter to the hospital’s director George Mbugua.

“You are hereby directed to close the facility with immediate effect and organise to transfer in-patients to other facilities of their choice within 24 hours,” the letter further read.

The director of the health facility has also been summoned to appear before a joint inquiry of various health regulatory agencies next Monday when the matter will be heard and determined.

Yumbya’s letter is copied to Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache, KMPDC chair Eva Njenga, NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo and Laikipia Health executive Rose Maitai.

Sexual harassment

The order to close the hospital follows public outcry after an NTV investigative story aired on Wednesday interviewed patients who alluded to being abused and sexually harassed at the facility.

In the exposé, patients narrate how they were allegedly tricked then attacked and sexually molested by hospital staff in the wards.

The KMPDC boss called on the Laikipia Health department to coordinate safe transfer of patients out of Sapili. He also asked NHIF officials to ensure affected patients who are covered are facilitated accordingly.

The allegations rekindle memories of Mugo Ndichu (also known as Mugo wa Wairimu) who was jailed for 11 years for operating unlicensed medical facilities and raping a patient and engaging in practices that were deemed unethical.

Ndichu was also ordered to pay Sh1.4 million fine for practicing medicine unlawfully. He carried out duties of a pharmacist without being accredited by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.