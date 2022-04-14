Hospital equipment repair App launched in Kenya

Hospitals in Kenya can now link up with biomedical engineers to repair equipment through an app, a first of its kind in Africa.

Africare, which was launched Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK), is a mobile app that seeks to boost the delivery of health services in the country.

AMEK secretary-general Millicent Alooh said the app, which was developed by Shenzhen All Trusted Medical Company, provides a real-time link between health facilities and qualified engineers trained to provide maintenance services.

"The mobile app will revolutionize Kenya's health sector by reducing the downtime for broken machines in hospitals," Alooh said.

She further said access to health services remains constrained due to the frequent breakdown of critical equipment required to treat patients.

Ms Alooh observed that the digital platform also provides an avenue for biomedical engineers registered on the mobile app to earn income through medical equipment maintenance throughout the country.

Sixty Biomedical Engineers have been trained for four days on laboratory equipment by trainers from Chem-labs and Maccura on Electrolyte Analyzers, Hematology Analyzers, Immunology Analyzers, Biochemistry Analyzers.

Participants at the training are now well-versed in operation and maintenance of this equipment and, therefore, hence will be able to manage the life cycle of these machines.

Biomedical engineers

The trainers of this programme were sourced locally and internationally.

Michael Ondieki, a software engineer and data scientist, said the app, which took eight months to develop, will help assign biomedical engineers to equipment should there be a breakdown.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Once the user logs in, they will be able to place an order by being prompted to put the equipment's name, model and indicate the problem of the equipment.

They have also included audio, video, and images for the medical engineer to have a clear idea of what the problem is with the equipment.

"Once the order has been placed, the app matches them to a biomedical engineer nearest them based on a 50km radius on geo-location. The user will then be prompted with a screen that will provide an estimate cost of repair," Ondieki said.

If the user is okay with the repair cost, they can proceed to make an initial payment through PayPal, credit card, or M-Pesa, after which the engineer will make their way to the location. The engineer will get the balance after the equipment has been repaired.