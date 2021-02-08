Hosea Kiplagat
Hosea Kiplagat

How Moi stalwart Kiplagat plunged deeply into debt 

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • The post-Moi era thrust him in a series of cat-and-mouse games with auctioneers.
  • High Court has allowed the Bank of India to auction Mr Kiplagat’s Sh455 million plush Karen home.

The year 2003 ushered in a new dawn for several loyalists that had retired President Daniel arap Moi’s ear prior to his retirement, and Hosea Mundui Kiplagat was one of the hardest hit when Emilio Mwai Kibaki took over the top echelons of power. 

