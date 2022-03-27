Horror as man ‘boiled to death’ at Thika steel plant

Mystery continues to surround the death of 25-year-old Caleb Otieno who allegedly fell into a metal boiler at Thika-based Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited on Friday afternoon.

The latter is a sister company of Blue Nile Wire Products Limited, the manufacturer of barbed wires and the two companies are ultimately owned and managed by Blue Nile Group.

Mr. Otieno’s family said that they are treating his death with doubt and suspicion, alleging that the deceased was either thrown into a boiler or the company has poor safety measure standards for its employees, which their son was exposed to, leading to his horrific death.

“The company is not willing to tells us what happened or own up that our brother died within their factory and take responsibility. Caleb Otieno’s death is suspect. His colleagues told us that he died after he fell into a boiler while working. Nothing official has come from his employer,’’ John Agwambo, brother to the deceased told Daily Nation.

Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited, manufactures the Kifaru brand of steel products and recently announced that it had received Sh862 million from International Finance Corporation(IFC), the private lending arm of the World Bank to fund their expansion in Thika, Kiambu where their manufacturing plant is based.

Mr Otieno left Kisumu East for Thika town nearly ten years ago after finishing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education(KCSE).

He first landed his initial job as a casual worker at Consumer Goods manufacturer, Bidco Africa where he worked for three years before he got a job at Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited, where he has worked for seven years until he met his death.

"He was a quiet man who was committed to his work. It is unfortunate that we have lost him. I am not able to comment further because the management has told us not to comment about it as the matter is under investigations by police,’’ Mr Otieno’s co-worker told Daily Nation and requested not to be named in this story fearing he would be dismissed from work.

Nothing was salvaged from Mr Otieno after he fell into a metal boiler.

He was boiled over and his body liquefied .

Now the family members on Sunday told Daily Nation that they are seeking help from authorities to see whether Mr Otieno’s employer can help them empty the boiler and see whether any remains can be retrieved for burial.

‘We just want the authorities to intervene and compel Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited to give us access to the boiler and see whether we can salvage anything for burial. The employees who were working with our brother have told us that our brother was burnt and absorbed into the metal boiler. He was completely liquefied,’’ Mr Agwambo, brother to the deceased told Daily Nation.

When the Daily Nation contacted Blue Nile Rolling Mills Limited for comment, an official at the company identified as Mr Vasu Patel declined to comment about the incident and referred us to the Human Resource department.

Efforts to contact the HR department were unsuccessful.

Thika DCIO Joseph Thuvi told Daily Nation that investigations into the death of Caleb Otieno are underway.

He, however, ruled out that the deceased was thrown into a metal boiler but rather termed the incident as untimely accident.

‘The matter is under investigations. However, preliminary investigations have shown that it was an accident and that the deceased was not thrown into a metal boiler as it is being alleged,’’ Mr Thuvi said..

When the Daily Nation contacted General Kago Funeral Home in Thika where Mr Otieno’s body could have been preserved if indeed it was retrieved, an official said no booking of such body has been made.

General Kago Funeral Home is a public morgue and it’s not far from where the deceased met his death.

Blue Nile launched operations in 2006 by acquiring a steel wire product manufacturing facility in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.