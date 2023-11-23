Hormuud Telecom CEO Ahmed Yusuf champions for tech after global feat

African countries can only remain relevant on the global stage in the next decade if they fully embrace technology.

This is according to Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf, the CEO of Hormuud Telecom, the largest telecommunication company and largest private-sector employer in Somalia.

Mr Yusuf made the observation while accepting the CEO of the Year award at the 2023 World Communications Awards.

The event, which celebrated its 25th anniversary, took place at the National Maritime Museum in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

“Africa is the future. Technology helps with effective communication, less wastage and efficient management. Africa has embraced technology but we need to do more,” Yusuf said.

Major innovations

African countries have been at the forefront of major technological innovations, including M-Pesa, Safaricom's mobile money-transferring innovation launched in 2007 by M-Pesa which allows anyone with a cellphone to deposit and withdraw cash at shops without having to visit a bank or an ATM machine.

In Cote d'Ivoire, Open G developed the country’s first locally made smartphone in 2022 that leverages voice commands and access to it through a number of local languages.

The World Communications Awards, launched in 1999 by Total Telecom, have become a global platform to recognize and honour the successes and innovations within the telecoms industry.

Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf (centre), the CEO of Hormuud Telecom, receives his trophy after being named the CEO of the Year at the 2023 World Communications Awards in Amsterdam. Photo credit: Courtesy

This annual event brings together decision-makers from around the world, making it the biggest night in telecoms. It provides an exceptional opportunity for telecom thought leaders to showcase their commitment to excellence in the industry.

The World Communications Awards encompass a diverse array of categories, such as 'The 5G Award', 'The Sustainability Award', and 'Start-up of the Year'.

These prestigious accolades honour exceptional products, services, enterprises and individuals who are at the forefront of the industry.

Remarkable achievements

In the CEO of the Year category, Yusuf competed against CEOs from renowned companies such as Deutsche Telekom (Germany), MasMovil (Spain), Colt Technology Services (United Kingdom), Kacific Broadband Satellites (South East Asia), and Bahrain Network.

His victory at the prestigious awards not only highlights his personal achievements but also shines a spotlight on Hormuud Telecom, bringing international recognition to the company.

This recent accolade adds to the list of Mr Yusuf's achievements on the international stage.

Barely a week ago, he was honored with the CXO Award at the Africa Tech Ceremony held in Cape Town, South Africa.