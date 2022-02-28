Milly Nafula

Mount Kenya University Chairman Simon Gicharu (left) presents a dummy cheque of Sh3.5million to Ms Milly Nafula during the scholarship handing over ceremony in Hututu village, Trans Nzoia County on February 25, 2022.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Hope springs eternal as Nafula joins university after 15-year wait 

By  Gerald Bwisa

What you need to know:

  • After one and a half decades of struggle, Milly Nafula is now shaping her dreams.
  • She has been admitted to Mount Kenya University to study medicine.

For the past 15 years, Milly Nafula has been dreaming of a future with stethoscopes, prescriptions and emergency rooms. She’s been thinking about delicate procedures, late-night calls and life-saving decisions.

