Hope of an end to Omicron wave as infections go down

Nairobians go about their businesses on a busy and crowded street on December 18, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda  &  Nasibo Kabale

What you need to know:

  • In the past seven days, the country recorded an average positivity rate of 5.5 per cent.
  • Last Saturday, the positivity rate was below five per cent for the first time since the peak of the new wave in November last year.

Kenya seems to be on the cusp of flattening the curve of its fifth Covid-19 wave, with official data showing a dip in new cases and a lower positivity rate.

