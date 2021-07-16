HIV drugs
Fotosearch

News

Prime

Hope at last as distribution of HIV drugs begins

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The donor was against the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency distributing the drugs while the government, on the other hand, was uncomfortable with the third party delivering the medicine to its people.

Kenyans who have desperately been waiting for lifesaving antiretroviral drugs can breathe a sigh of relief as distribution began on Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court slashes bail for man in fake gold scam

  2. Eswatini king appoints new Prime Minister

  3. Court quashes case against Jirongo for being time-barred

  4. Covid-19: Kilifi leads with 224 new cases

  5. PRIME Hope at last as distribution of HIV drugs begins

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.