Homeboyz Radio fires morning show hosts for victim blaming





Radio Africa Group's Homeboyz Radio has sacked three morning show hosts who demeaned a woman who was recently thrown off a building after she declined a man’s sexual advances.

The three are Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru (DJ Joe Mfalme) and Neville Musya.

According to a statement from the company released on Saturday evening, the termination follows a comprehensive review of their comments on Thursday morning and their subsequent suspension from employment.

"Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by this action to terminate their services as it

Subject not authorised

Ms Kimojino said that the subject of discussion during the morning show had not been cleared or approved by the company.

"The comments of said erstwhile employees were neither authorised, approved nor cleared with the company nor was the subject discussed and or authorised by the company’s senior leadership. We are deeply disappointed in their conduct."

The station further stated that its policies do not condone any kind of violence or abuse perpetrated on the basis of gender, affirming that the three were found culpable going by the way they carried themselves during their show last week.

"We have determined that their conduct constitutes gross misconduct and an egregious breach of the company's editorial policies. The company and its subsidiaries do not condone gender-based violence or any form of physical, verbal and optional abuse nor does it subscribe to the view shared by the three employees," the statement said.

On Friday, the radio presenters were suspended following controversial comments that demeaned and blamed the woman, Eunice Wangari Wakimbi, 20, for being thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House after she reportedly rejected his advances.

In the case that is still in court, Ms Wakimbi told Nairobi Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu that she had been invited by one Moses Gatama Njoroge and while drinking she rejected his sexual advances, angering him leading a fight that saw her being thrown from a window on the 12th floor landing on the 9th floor balcony.

She suffered serious pelvic injuries and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was admitted for two months.

Gender sensitivity

The radio trio, which hosts The Lift Off, was initially suspended for two weeks, with the station announcing that all presenters, producers and its social media team would undergo mandatory gender sensitisation training.