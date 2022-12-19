Historical Cop15 global biodiversity framework adopted

As Argentina held high its third World Cup, biodiversity negotiators in the snowy city of Montreal, Canada, stayed up late to finalise draft texts of a possible historic deal to protect a third of the world's land and oceans.

Biodiversity, a portmanteau of biological diversity has been declining rapidly and it refers to the diverse forms of life on earth; be it animals, plants, or microorganisms like bacteria.

Their long night ended yesterday in applause as a new, first-of-its-kind, Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted. It was named the Kumming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The adoption of the framework brought down the curtain of the two-week-long gruelling negotiations that had been delayed for years because of deterrents such as the pandemic. This happened at the United Nation's 15th Conference of Parties (COP15), which focuses on Biodiversity.

This year’s presidency was led by the Chinese Ecology minister, Huang Runqiu, who officially made the landmark announcement on behalf of more than 190 countries adopting four goals, and 23 targets.

A curtain raiser of the Montreal negotiations happened in Nairobi mid this year, and negotiators had the slogan 30 by 30 which means that they were hoping for a global framework that would protect the planet’s ecosystem against human activities such as poaching, pollution or harmful encroaching by the year 2030. This has come to pass.

Biodiversity conference

Before then, data shows that only 17 per cent of land and about seven per cent of our planet’s ocean were protected.

Delegates who were part of the United Nations’ biodiversity conference agreed to a total of 23 targets, including, stopping species extinction and maintaining their genetic diversity, reducing global food waste by half, gradually discontinuing government subsidies that harm nature, protecting indigenous people’s rights and ensuring the correct channelling and use of conservation money, among others.

Reacting a few moments after the framework was adopted, Cyrus Mageria, Kenya’s acting director of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the Ministry of Environment who is in Montreal told the Nation yesterday that “we are happy because we have achieved a lot of good things despite the failure on procedural justice”.

“This will be a roadmap for implementation of the convention objectives as well as its protocols to halt and reverse biodiversity loss as we hope to live in harmony with nature,” he said.

Other key players such as the European Union have labelled the adoption as a “Paris moment for Nature’.

“This agreement provides a good foundation for global action on biodiversity, complementing the Paris Agreement for Climate. Now the world has a double track of action for a sustainable global economy by 2050. Indeed, more than half of global Gross Domestic Products depends on ecosystem services,” explained Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission’s President in a statement.

Inger Andersen, United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) executive director said in a statement that the adoption of the Framework is ‘a first step in resetting our relationship with the natural world.’

“Success will be measured by our rapid and consistent progress in implementing what we have agreed to. The entire United Nations System is geared to support its implementation so that we can truly make peace with nature,” she said.

“For far too long humanity has paved over, fragmented, over-extracted and destroyed the natural world on which we all depend. Now is our chance to shore up and strengthen the web of life, so it can carry the full weight of generations to come. Actions that we take for nature are actions to reduce poverty; they are actions to achieve the sustainable development goals; they are actions to improve human health,” Andersen added.

Set targets

Despite agreeing with the new Framework, World Wide Fund for Nature, (WWF) said that there is a need to ramp up the implementation of the set targets while holding the government to account since there is no clear way of following up on the actions.

“The agreement represents a major milestone for the conservation of our natural world, and biodiversity has never been so high on the political and business agenda, but it can be undermined by slow implementation and failure to mobilize the promised resources. It also lacks a mandatory ratcheting mechanism that will hold governments accountable to increase action if targets are not met. Governments have chosen the right side of history in Montreal, but history will judge all of us if we don’t deliver on the promise made today,” said Marco Lambertini, Director General, WWF International.

The culmination of the conference comes ahead of the launch of a new programme dubbed the Forestry and Land Restoration Acceleration Programme that will be unveiled on Thursday as organised by the Ministry of Environment and presided over by President William Ruto.