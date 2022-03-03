Success cards

Customers look through success cards for their candidates in Nyeri town on October 15, 2019. Vendors say the sales have dipped significantly, with some bookshops not stocking them altogether.

| Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Highly prized in years past, success cards are now a dying culture

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prayers for candidates before national exams has been a nationwide ritual, until the Ministry of Education banned them.
  • As the candidates count down the days remaining, they also count the number of success cards they receive from family and friends.

When Michael Joseph, the then chief executive of Safaricom, innocuously observed that “Kenyans have peculiar habits”, he hadn’t readied himself for the fury his comment would stir.

