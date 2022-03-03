Highly prized in years past, success cards are now a dying culture

When Michael Joseph, the then chief executive of Safaricom, innocuously observed that “Kenyans have peculiar habits”, he hadn’t readied himself for the fury his comment would stir.

In a way, he was right. Some things are so Kenyan that they become easily ingrained in our lives and form part of our culture. Activities during the national examinations period are a good example.

It is marked by similar events across the country, which begin with the candidates counting down by daily writing the days remaining to the start of exams at a corner of the blackboard in their classrooms.

Prayers for candidates before sitting the exams has been another nationwide ritual, until then Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i banned them alongside other visits to schools, in a move intended to curb cheating.

As the candidates count down the days remaining, they also count the number of success cards they receive from family and friends.

Kenyans who were in school some years back have fond memories of the excitement with which they received the cards bearing all manner of motivational messages. The cards also had varying themes and designs – flowers, couples posing, popular musicians and sports stars, cars or even pets.

This, sadly, appears to be a dying culture.

“I have kept the success cards I received while in Standard Eight and in Form Four. There’s some value I attach to them. They are like mementos to me and I valued them more than birthday cards,” said Mr Francis Nderitu, terming them “morale-boosters” ahead of the exams.

Parents and guardians of students sitting for KCSE and KCPE examinations buy success cards along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi on October 26, 2018. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Those who were in school in the 1980s, 1990s and even later, remember some popular models who used to pose for the cards in such places as the fountain at the University of Nairobi.

“I didn’t quite like the ‘couples’ cards that were popular with most of my schoolmates but rather liked the musical ones. They were more expensive and rare but they showed that someone cared about you,” said Ms Keziah Nafula.

Ms Nafula recalled how some girls would be thrilled to receive cards that had rose petals, whereas some senders would spray them with perfumes. Some relatives also enclosed some currency notes in the cards.

“It was exciting to receive success cards. We’d all wait with bated breath as the cards were read out at the assembly or in the dining hall. Those who didn’t get any, of course, wouldn’t be happy at all,” said Ms Fatma Aisha.

She revealed that some students would buy themselves cards and send them through the post office.

Advancement in technology has greatly affected the culture of sending cards as many people have taken to sending electronic messages that are instant.

“How much does it cost to send cards and letters through the post office? I can’t remember the last time I used the service,” said Mr James Mugendi.

Sending success cards

A spot check in Nairobi showed that only a few bookshops and supermarkets have stocked the cards despite the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education beginning on Monday and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education the following week.

Some hawkers are selling the cards on the streets but those who spoke to the Nation said that in the past, they would make more money.

“We have not stocked any success cards. They no longer sell,” an attendant at Prestige Bookshop said.

A visit to the Posta office at Jamia Shopping Mall revealed little activity. There were only two workers at the counter.

“Some people are sending cards but not as many as it was a few years back. It seems not everyone is aware there are the exams in a few days’ time due to the new school calendar,” said the cashier.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has banned politicians from sending success cards bearing their portraits.

“Destroy them (the cards). These are God’s children and they belong to Kenya. I don’t say this to despise any politician. You don’t need my face if I am wishing you success.