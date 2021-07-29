High school is four years of practice for rest of your life

Millions of 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates are settling in in high school after spending months at home.

Sadly, a few are still struggling to raise school fees and I wish them well. Joining secondary school comes with excitement and pressure in equal measure. The first day is always the hardest.

Reality hits as you begin the journey of growing up and stepping out of your parents’ protective wings.

How one turns out after four years is dependent on the environment they get thrust into, as well as their willingness to embrace and keep up with change.

Being an alumnus of Nairobi School, I often wonder whether I would have turned out differently, had I joined a different school.

Every time, my answer is yes because school environment has a big bearing on our character.

In those four years, you get to encounter people from different places and with different outlooks on life.

Self-awareness

It is this reality that leaves many of our parents worried about who their children will become.

These fears become pronounced whenever you return home with an attitude or show an unexpected character.

Parents, I know this is scary but you have to trust your child to make it out of your protective cocoon. It is the one big step toward self-awareness, self-discipline, self-dependence and maturity.

Parents want the best for their children and some go to the extent of contacting teachers to ensure they get preferential treatment in school. But this often works against your child. It is better for children to learn how to fight their own battles, make mistakes and learn from them.

When they are finally ready to move into the outside world by joining university and into the job market, they will look back to their four years in high school and be proud. They will be happy to realise just how much they matured under pressure.

High school takes the best years of our teenage life. It is also one of the most challenging stages of life. The only way to look is up.

Chris,19, is an alumnus of Nairobi School and an aspiring tech engineer-cum-journalist.