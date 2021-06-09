Dennis Mumo
High fuel prices, taxes top Kenyans’ concerns  

By  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Other concerns Kenyans raised include high tax of importing different types of products and double taxation for traders who operate in more than one county.
  • A majority of the estimated 6,000 traders who operate at Kamukunji Market in Nairobi are now surviving on reduced earnings.

Mr Dennis Mumo manoeuvres his pineapples-laden handcart through clogged traffic on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, calling out to potential clients to sample his fruits. 

