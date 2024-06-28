High Court upholds 33-year jail term for two men behind Westgate Mall attack

The High Court has upheld the 33-year jail term imposed on two men behind the 2013 Westgate Mall terror attack which killed 67 people dead and over 200 seriously injured.

In her ruling on Friday, Lady Justice Grace Nzioka concurred with a former Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi (now a Judge of the High Court) that the convicts deserved a harsh penalty for the heinous crime which left unforgettable memories and inerasable marks on the lives of the victims.

Justice Nzioka ruled that the then magistrate properly applied the law while handing down the sentences.

While delivering the judgment virtually, Justice Nzioka was quick to add “The state did not file a cross-appeal seeking enhancement of the sentences imposed. I would have enhanced them owing to the heart-rending gory images at the scene and at the mortuary seen by the court.”