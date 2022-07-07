High Court throws out case against DP Ruto
The High Court has dismissed a case seeking the removal of Deputy President William Ruto from office over alleged misconduct and absconding official duty.
Justice Anthony Mrima on Thursday ruled that court has no authority to deal with the issues raised by the petitioner.
Justice Mrima said removal from Office of the Deputy President is a Constitutional process provided for in the Constitution. He further said that the petition was a false start.
More follows.