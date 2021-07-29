High Court rebuffs Ngilu in row over nominee for county secretary

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has rejected Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s request to review the court’s ruling that quashed her decision to appoint an officer from the Office of the President as county secretary.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.