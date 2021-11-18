Breaking News: Manhunt for terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti comes to an end

High Court judge sends DCI boss George Kinoti to prison

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court on Thursday ordered the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to spend four months in prison for failing to obey a court order.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.