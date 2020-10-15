High Court allows Waluke to amend his appeal in Sh297m graft case

The High Court has allowed an application by Sirisia MP John Waluke to amend his appeal against the lower court’s judgment that sentenced him to a 67-year imprisonment for his role in the Sh297 million maize graft.

The MP has been directed to amend the petition and introduce the changes he desires within seven days so that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) can file his response.

During the virtual session, Justice John Onyiego also directed that Mr Waluke’s appeal be consolidated with that of his business associate Grace Wakhungu, who is challenging her 69-year imprisonment term.

Further, Justice Onyiego told the appellants’ lawyers to liaise with the court’s deputy registrar to obtain copies of documentary exhibits produced by the prosecution at the lower court during the criminal trial. The judge told them to obtain the exhibits and file their submissions within 14 days.

The hearing of the appeal is scheduled to start on December 9 with a mention slated for November 16 before the deputy registrar.

Justice Onyiego directed that the mention be done at a physical open court for the deputy registrar to confirm that the appellants are still within the country. He urged the lawyers to file their documents on time for expeditious disposal of the appeal.

The two convicts are out on bond of Sh20 million and Sh30 million, respectively, pending determination of the appeal.

They were imprisoned on June 22 this year by a magistrate's court after being found guilty of fraud and illegal acquisition of public property through shady deals at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Upon conviction, the trial court imposed an alternative of a combined fine of Sh2 billion.

In the pending appeal, the two convicts want their conviction and sentence set aside and quashed on grounds that the Sh297 million their company received from NCPB was legal and not out of fraud as claimed by the prosecution.

“The money the two convicts were accused of fraudulently receiving from the NCPB was paid pursuant to an Arbitration Order and High Court’s decree which has not been set aside to date,” says Senior Counsel Paul Muite in the appeal.

They are also accusing the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of paying a witness to secure the conviction.

They say a prosecution witness from a South African company, Chelsea Freight Company, was paid an unknown amount of money by the EACC to testify against them.

The witness is quoted in the appeal as saying “EACC asked me to testify and I asked them to cater for my ticket and accommodation. I was offered some security. I was offered some amount of stipend.”