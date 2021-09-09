Hi friend, who’s a boy; I like you but our bond has limits

Friendship is an enigma. The joy of knowing you have someone who has your back is comforting and reassuring.

True friends are prized possessions. However, the joy of friendship only lasts when the energy you put into it is felt, appreciated and reciprocated.

We have had friends who turn into family and family who are also friends. Friendship has no boundaries — a girl can befriend a boy and vice versa. For the purposes of this essay, I will talk about boy-girl friendships. It is always good to have a friend who sees things differently, especially from the opposite gender.

Having a friend from the opposite sex enables one to have a different world view. However, the nightmare starts friendship turns into something else.

Friendship gone sour

I have heard cases of friendship gone sour, where a party, say the girl, decides to call it quits because the boyfriend developed feelings for her.

There are instances where the boy does not admit his feelings but his actions tell it all. Under these circumstances, should the girl step back, especially when the boy starts demanding more than she was in for?

A friend of mine, let’s call her Tiana, recently opened up to me about a time she had a male friend whom she considered a brother. Tiana said she wanted nothing more than friendship from the boy, let’s call him Glenn.

They enjoyed their good friendship until Glenn started wanting to spend more time with her and demanding the kind of attention that Tiana would have given to her boyfriend.

Premium tears

The friendship ended in premium tears when Glenn forced himself on my friend. Dear friends, when it turns out like this, what should be done?

Red flags in friendship should not be taken lightly. Most people nowadays tend to hide under the umbrella of ‘friendship’ to achieve their ulterior motives.

So when Tiana asked me if I think friendship should have limits, I told her it depends with the person, the duration you’ve known each other and the intentions of the person.

If a friend has bad intentions yet you mean well for them, don’t be afraid to cut them off.



