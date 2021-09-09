Hi friend, who’s a boy; I like you but our bond has limits

Friendship

Having a friend from the opposite sex enables one to have a different world view. However, the nightmare starts friendship turns into something else.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Peresashley Anyango

Friendship is an enigma. The joy of knowing you have someone who has your back is comforting and reassuring.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.