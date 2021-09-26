Hey, it is not millennials’ fault that they were born in the Internet era

We have been listening and we have heard you. Everyone is complaining about millennials — the persons reaching young adulthood in the early 21st century.

Teachers are grumbling about teaching millennials, employers are lamenting about working with millennials and even young men are expressing reservations about dating and marrying millennials.

Employers, for instance, are claiming that hiring us is undesirable because we like shortcuts, we want to be rich overnight and that we are ‘too soft’ for their liking. They say they need people with ‘thick skin’ who can handle the pressures of the job market.

But are we to blame really? Is it our fault that we were born in an era where technology has made life easy?

Is it our mistake that we can use tech to wash clothes, order food online, learn more on YouTube than physical libraries, and even pass exams by working with Google?

Being a millennial comes with many advantages and disadvantages. It is not easy being a member of this generation.

We were born in an era where social media is the in-thing and an hour spent offline means we are behind news.

As such, we have to be online every minute to keep pace with what is new and trendy.

But members of the other generations are complaining that we are lazy, not creative, soft-life lovers, and are always glued to our phones.

Similarly, male millennials are blamed for not being ‘men enough’, especially those embracing latest fashion trends and make-up. Ironically, the very people who raised us— our parents, teachers and guardians— are also pointing accusing fingers at us.

According to some of our parents, we cannot perform household chores efficiently; all we do is tweeting and sharing memes all day long. Are millennials only pretty faced? Isn't there anything good that comes from this generation being glued to phone, TV and computer screens?

Are our online jobs — including forex trading, blogging and even being influencers — not anything worth spending time on?

Are the digital taxes we are paying to the government worthless?

Can we really be blamed for being born at a time when technology and social media can help us do almost everything?

To all those who have been bashing us, I wish to tell you one fact: Change is inevitable. And instead of struggling to change us, you may change your attitude and approach to life.