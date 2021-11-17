Here is how to know whether you’re socially anxious or shy

For a long time, I have been curious to find out the major distinction between shyness and social anxiety.

This eventually forced me to undertake some research and I found the following information.

First, it is very rare to hear of someone suffering from social anxiety but shyness is very common. Shyness entails being nervous or insecure. Shy people experience sensations of awkwardness and anxiety regarding meetings or interactions.

It is believed that most shy people were raised by authoritarian or overprotective parents.

Social anxiety is a chronic mental condition, whereby social interactions cause irritative anxiety. It is different from shyness as the latter is a personality trait.

There are various causes of social anxiety, including history of abuse, being bullied, family conflicts such as divorce or even maternal stress during pregnancy.

So how do you know you have social anxiety and not shyness?

You constantly have fear, such as the fear of being judged by others, and this largely affects your social work and day-to-day activities. Moreover, it affects how you keep and make friends. Also, one may constantly be worried about being embarrassed.

Feel embarrassed

If you have social anxiety, you may feel embarrassed when talking to strangers, making eye contact and entering rooms.

Going to parties or clubs or eating in front of people may also become an issue. You tend to avoid public gatherings and may feel stressed in situations where you have to use public transport.

Social anxiety can also be accompanied by symptoms such as fast heartbeat, nausea, dizziness or even sweating profusely.

This condition can later lead to issues like low self-esteem, negative self-talk, isolation, trouble being assertive and many more.

Suffering from social anxiety? Get help as early as possible. You may start by speaking out to someone you trust.

Keep track of your personal life by writing a journal. Spend time on things you enjoy and eat healthy foods. But most importantly, remember to be kind to yourself, always.