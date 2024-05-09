Helicopter picks court orders stopping arrest of former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria

By Martin Mwaura

It was a dramatic scene at Mumbi Grounds in Murang’a County Thursday after a helicopter landed to pick court orders stopping arrest of former governor Mwangia wa Iria, his wife and one other relative.

The document was to be taken to the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi where the wife of the former Murang'a governor, Ms Jane Waigwe Kimani, and his brother-in-law were being held.

She did not plead to the charges after Murang'a High Court Judge Cecilia Girhua barred her prosecution.

Chief magistrate Thomas Nzioki in Nairobi deferred the plea to 3pm to enable lawyer Wilfred Nyamu to avail a certified copy of the court order.

The two were earlier arrested in connection with a Sh140 million corruption case facing 8 people.











