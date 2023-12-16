Heatstroke, sweat and tears: Cynthia Nyamai's 488km walk

It has taken media personality Cynthia Nyamai 14 days to walk for 488 kilometres from Mombasa to Nairobi to raise funds for a Kibra charity walk.

Nyamai is at the moment committed to raising Sh66 million to build a multipurpose pitch, complete with changing rooms, a football field and an athletics track for the 5,500 children of Olympic Primary School and the whole Kibra community.

Ms Nyamai started the walk on December 1, with the ambitious goal of covering the extensive distance from Mombasa to Nairobi.

So far she has managed to raise Sh5 million from well-wishers, and she says that Sh3.5 million has already been used to start the work on the pitch.

For her, it was not an easy journey as along the way she had to be rushed to hospital after she suffered a heat stroke. On the seventh day of her philanthropic journey, Nyamai suffered to a heat stroke, causing her to lose consciousness.

Instead of deterring her spirit, this incident only fuelled her resolve to press on with the mission, emphasising the gravity of her commitment to the cause.

“It is true that I suffered a heat stroke and fell. I lost my bearing for a few minutes but I’m grateful that I was not walking too close to the road,” she told the Saturday Nation.

“It felt strange losing control of my body but I saw the hand of God. Thank you so much for your prayers. It really makes a difference. We know He has gone ahead of you,” she added.

The presenter committed herself to covering an impressive 40 to 45 kilometers every day, a feat that demanded both physical and mental endurance. This arduous routine led her to occasionally resort to roadside showers to cope with the physical strain.

During her journey, she kept sharing her progress, one day posting: “6:20 am almost getting to 10km. We are looking to raise Sh66,680,000 to build a multipurpose pitch at Olympic Primary.”

“The works involves the construction of a football stadium facility complete with bleachers all-round the pitch, teams changing for both boys and girls, ablution facilities for both girls and boys, stadium lighting, drainage facilities, anti-climb fencing around the pitch, complete marking of pitch to approval, pitch accessories including goal posts etc. Kindly escort me today as we complete another 40km!”

Despite facing health challenges, Ms Nyamai remained undeterred, focusing on the overarching goal of raising funds for the project.

The community-centric project aims to provide a platform for youth engagement and development through sports.

The ‘488 For Kibera’ charity walk has garnered widespread attention and support from well-wishers, and Nyamai’s determination to continue despite personal setbacks is inspiring others to contribute to the noble cause.

“If you see a woman showering in the middle of the road, kindly she’s not crazy. It’s just too hot in Mombasa and I have to cover 40km every day. I have children in Kibra who must have a new pitch by end of December,” she once posted.

In Nairobi, she was received by, Kibra MP Peter Orero, and Head of Mombasa Walk Movement Maj (Rtd) Idris Abdirahman, and Head of RIG EA Media.

Mr Orero said one of his agendas is to build youth through sports. “We must nurture talent and develop them by providing adequate facilities. Through RIG EA, we aim to achieve this goal.”