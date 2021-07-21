Healthcare in our varsities is a sham, we need to do better

University student

A tired student. University students, just like any other Kenyan, have a right to quality medical care under the constitution.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Hosea Namachanja

One of the requirements for university admission is a mandatory medical report. And in every academic year, students are required to pay medical fees running into several thousands of shillings.

